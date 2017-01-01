Home
Tokyo, Japan
26˚
Overcast
Today's forecast: clear skies with a high of 31°C & a low of 26°C. And gusty winds.
Can't concentrate rn. Thinking about my lunch and if it knows how much it means to me.
Later Today
As of 12:48 AM JST
Now
26˚
1 AM
26˚
2 AM
26˚
3 AM
26˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
26˚
6 AM
26˚
7 AM
26˚
8 AM
28˚
9 AM
29˚
10 AM
30˚
11 AM
31˚
Details
Wind
17.19 kmh
Humidity
82%
Dew point
23˚c
Pressure
10.1 pa
5 Day Forecast
Thu
32˚
26˚
Fri
31˚
25˚
Sat
33˚
25˚
Sun
31˚
26˚
Mon
28˚
24˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY&WINDY
Who ya gonna call? The restaurant. You want to know how dim the lighting is.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
