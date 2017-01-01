Home
Seoul, South Korea
22˚
Clear
Today's forecast: clear skies with a high of 29°C & a low of 21°C.
Can't concentrate rn. Thinking about my lunch and if it knows how much it means to me.
Later Today
As of 12:48 AM KST
Now
22˚
1 AM
22˚
2 AM
22˚
3 AM
22˚
4 AM
21˚
5 AM
21˚
6 AM
21˚
7 AM
22˚
8 AM
23˚
9 AM
24˚
10 AM
26˚
11 AM
27˚
Details
Wind
2.53 kmh
Humidity
85%
Dew point
19˚c
Pressure
10.1 pa
5 Day Forecast
Thu
29˚
21˚
Fri
30˚
22˚
Sat
26˚
23˚
Sun
27˚
23˚
Mon
27˚
23˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
