Beijing, China

28˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 29°C tonight.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 11:48 PM CST
Now
29˚
12 AM
28˚
1 AM
28˚
2 AM
28˚
3 AM
27˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
25˚
6 AM
26˚
7 AM
26˚
8 AM
28˚
9 AM
29˚
10 AM
31˚

Details

Wind
9.38 kmh
Humidity
66%
Dew point
21˚c
Pressure
10.02 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
34˚
23˚
Thu
36˚
25˚
Fri
35˚
25˚
Sat
31˚
25˚
Sun
30˚
24˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

