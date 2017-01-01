Home
Ninghe, China
30˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 30°C tonight.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 11:48 PM CST
Now
30˚
12 AM
30˚
1 AM
29˚
2 AM
28˚
3 AM
27˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
26˚
6 AM
26˚
7 AM
27˚
8 AM
29˚
9 AM
31˚
10 AM
32˚
Details
Wind
17.43 kmh
Humidity
59%
Dew point
21˚c
Pressure
10.02 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
36˚
24˚
Thu
36˚
26˚
Fri
34˚
25˚
Sat
32˚
24˚
Sun
27˚
24˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
