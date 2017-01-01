Ninghe, China

30˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 30°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 11:48 PM CST
Now
30˚
12 AM
30˚
1 AM
29˚
2 AM
28˚
3 AM
27˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
26˚
6 AM
26˚
7 AM
27˚
8 AM
29˚
9 AM
31˚
10 AM
32˚

Details

Wind
17.43 kmh
Humidity
59%
Dew point
21˚c
Pressure
10.02 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
36˚
24˚
Thu
36˚
26˚
Fri
34˚
25˚
Sat
32˚
24˚
Sun
27˚
24˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.