Shanghai, China

28˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 28°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Later Today

As of 11:41 PM CST
Now
28˚
12 AM
28˚
1 AM
28˚
2 AM
28˚
3 AM
28˚
4 AM
28˚
5 AM
27˚
6 AM
28˚
7 AM
29˚
8 AM
30˚
9 AM
31˚
10 AM
33˚

Details

Wind
12.18 kmh
Humidity
82%
Dew point
25˚c
Pressure
10.08 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
34˚
26˚
Thu
33˚
26˚
Fri
32˚
27˚
Sat
33˚
26˚
Sun
33˚
26˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

