Shenzhen, China
27˚
Mostly Cloudy
Aloha! Tonight has partly cloudy skies & a low of 27°C.
Later Today
As of 11:48 PM CST
Now
27˚
12 AM
27˚
1 AM
27˚
2 AM
27˚
3 AM
27˚
4 AM
27˚
5 AM
27˚
6 AM
27˚
7 AM
28˚
8 AM
29˚
9 AM
30˚
10 AM
31˚
Details
Wind
5.07 kmh
Humidity
85%
Dew point
24˚c
Pressure
10.11 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
32˚
26˚
Thu
33˚
27˚
Fri
33˚
27˚
Sat
32˚
27˚
Sun
29˚
26˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.
UV Index
very high
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
very high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
