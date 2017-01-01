Shenzhen, China

27˚
Mostly Cloudy
Aloha! Tonight has partly cloudy skies & a low of 27°C.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 11:48 PM CST
Now
27˚
12 AM
27˚
1 AM
27˚
2 AM
27˚
3 AM
27˚
4 AM
27˚
5 AM
27˚
6 AM
27˚
7 AM
28˚
8 AM
29˚
9 AM
30˚
10 AM
31˚

Details

Wind
5.07 kmh
Humidity
85%
Dew point
24˚c
Pressure
10.11 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
32˚
26˚
Thu
33˚
27˚
Fri
33˚
27˚
Sat
32˚
27˚
Sun
29˚
26˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

