Manila, Philippines
26˚
Overcast
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 26°C!
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 11:48 PM +08
Now
26˚
12 AM
26˚
1 AM
26˚
2 AM
26˚
3 AM
26˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
26˚
6 AM
26˚
7 AM
27˚
8 AM
28˚
9 AM
29˚
10 AM
30˚
Details
Wind
5.92 kmh
Humidity
87%
Dew point
23˚c
Pressure
10.11 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
30˚
25˚
Thu
31˚
25˚
Fri
30˚
25˚
Sat
30˚
25˚
Sun
31˚
25˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.
UV Index
very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
