Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

24˚
Light Rain
Hey, boss. We've got drizzle with a low temp of 24°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 10:46 PM +07
Now
24˚
11 PM
24˚
12 AM
24˚
1 AM
23˚
2 AM
23˚
3 AM
23˚
4 AM
23˚
5 AM
23˚
6 AM
23˚
7 AM
23˚
8 AM
24˚
9 AM
25˚

Details

Wind
5.86 kmh
Humidity
99%
Dew point
24˚c
Pressure
10.1 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
29˚
23˚
Thu
28˚
23˚
Fri
28˚
22˚
Sat
28˚
21˚
Sun
28˚
23˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.