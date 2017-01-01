Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

25˚
Overcast
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 25°C!
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 11:47 PM +08
Now
25˚
12 AM
24˚
1 AM
24˚
2 AM
24˚
3 AM
24˚
4 AM
24˚
5 AM
24˚
6 AM
23˚
7 AM
23˚
8 AM
23˚
9 AM
25˚
10 AM
28˚

Details

Wind
5.92 kmh
Humidity
83%
Dew point
21˚c
Pressure
10.11 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
30˚
22˚
Thu
32˚
23˚
Fri
32˚
23˚
Sat
31˚
23˚
Sun
30˚
23˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.