Warsaw, Poland
25˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 19°C tonight.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 5:46 PM CEST
Now
26˚
6 PM
25˚
7 PM
24˚
8 PM
23˚
9 PM
21˚
10 PM
20˚
11 PM
19˚
12 AM
18˚
1 AM
18˚
2 AM
18˚
3 AM
18˚
4 AM
18˚
Details
Wind
12.33 kmh
Humidity
49%
Dew point
14˚c
Pressure
10.08 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
26˚
16˚
Thu
22˚
14˚
Fri
20˚
14˚
Sat
22˚
13˚
Sun
23˚
13˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Clear skies and hair under control.
UV Index
high
Today
moderate
Tomorrow
moderate
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
