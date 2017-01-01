Berlin, Germany

18˚
Light Rain
Hey, boss. We've got drizzle with a low temp of 15°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 5:42 PM CEST
Now
18˚
6 PM
18˚
7 PM
17˚
8 PM
17˚
9 PM
16˚
10 PM
16˚
11 PM
15˚
12 AM
15˚
1 AM
14˚
2 AM
14˚
3 AM
14˚
4 AM
14˚

Details

Wind
14.11 kmh
Humidity
90%
Dew point
16˚c
Pressure
10.06 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
21˚
15˚
Thu
20˚
13˚
Fri
21˚
14˚
Sat
22˚
14˚
Sun
25˚
15˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

moderate
Today
moderate
Tomorrow
high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.