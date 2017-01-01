Home
Vienna, Austria
Moderate High Temperature Warning
28˚
Mostly Cloudy
Hey, boss. We've got drizzle with a low temp of 19°C tonight.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 5:48 PM CEST
Now
28˚
6 PM
27˚
7 PM
26˚
8 PM
24˚
9 PM
22˚
10 PM
21˚
11 PM
19˚
12 AM
19˚
1 AM
19˚
2 AM
19˚
3 AM
19˚
4 AM
18˚
Details
Wind
5.04 kmh
Humidity
46%
Dew point
15˚c
Pressure
10.11 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
28˚
18˚
Thu
24˚
16˚
Fri
24˚
11˚
Sat
22˚
15˚
Sun
26˚
12˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Let down your hair! It looks great today.
UV Index
very high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
