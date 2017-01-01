Düsseldorf, Germany

19˚
Mostly Cloudy
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 14°C! And gusty winds.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 5:46 PM CEST
Now
19˚
6 PM
19˚
7 PM
18˚
8 PM
17˚
9 PM
16˚
10 PM
15˚
11 PM
14˚
12 AM
14˚
1 AM
13˚
2 AM
13˚
3 AM
12˚
4 AM
12˚

Details

Wind
25.57 kmh
Humidity
74%
Dew point
14˚c
Pressure
10.13 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
19˚
14˚
Thu
22˚
12˚
Fri
22˚
13˚
Sat
24˚
14˚
Sun
28˚
17˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.

UV Index

moderate
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.