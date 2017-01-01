Home
Düsseldorf, Germany
19˚
Mostly Cloudy
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 14°C! And gusty winds.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 5:46 PM CEST
Now
19˚
6 PM
19˚
7 PM
18˚
8 PM
17˚
9 PM
16˚
10 PM
15˚
11 PM
14˚
12 AM
14˚
1 AM
13˚
2 AM
13˚
3 AM
12˚
4 AM
12˚
Details
Wind
25.57 kmh
Humidity
74%
Dew point
14˚c
Pressure
10.13 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
19˚
14˚
Thu
22˚
12˚
Fri
22˚
13˚
Sat
24˚
14˚
Sun
28˚
17˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.
UV Index
moderate
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
