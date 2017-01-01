Home
Amsterdam, Netherlands
19˚
Partly Cloudy
Aloha! Tonight has partly cloudy skies & a low of 15°C. Gusty winds too.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 5:39 PM CEST
Now
19˚
6 PM
19˚
7 PM
18˚
8 PM
17˚
9 PM
16˚
10 PM
15˚
11 PM
15˚
12 AM
14˚
1 AM
14˚
2 AM
13˚
3 AM
13˚
4 AM
13˚
Details
Wind
29.43 kmh
Humidity
57%
Dew point
10˚c
Pressure
10.17 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
19˚
15˚
Thu
19˚
13˚
Fri
21˚
12˚
Sat
22˚
15˚
Sun
24˚
17˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.
UV Index
moderate
Today
moderate
Tomorrow
moderate
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
About
About
