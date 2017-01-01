Milan, Italy

Moderate Thunderstorm Warning and Moderate Rain Warning
30˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 23°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Later Today

As of 5:46 PM CEST
Now
31˚
6 PM
30˚
7 PM
28˚
8 PM
27˚
9 PM
25˚
10 PM
24˚
11 PM
23˚
12 AM
22˚
1 AM
22˚
2 AM
22˚
3 AM
21˚
4 AM
20˚

Details

Wind
6.84 kmh
Humidity
55%
Dew point
20˚c
Pressure
10.12 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
31˚
20˚
Thu
32˚
20˚
Fri
29˚
21˚
Sat
30˚
20˚
Sun
30˚
21˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

