Paris, France
25˚
Partly Cloudy
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 19°C tonight.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 5:47 PM CEST
Now
24˚
6 PM
25˚
7 PM
24˚
8 PM
23˚
9 PM
22˚
10 PM
21˚
11 PM
19˚
12 AM
18˚
1 AM
18˚
2 AM
17˚
3 AM
17˚
4 AM
17˚
Details
Wind
14.6 kmh
Humidity
56%
Dew point
16˚c
Pressure
10.17 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
25˚
17˚
Thu
24˚
16˚
Fri
25˚
14˚
Sat
28˚
14˚
Sun
29˚
16˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Be honest, you've never seen a bad hair day in your life. And you're not about to start.
UV Index
moderate
Today
high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
