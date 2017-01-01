Home
Lahore, Pakistan
30˚
Mostly Cloudy
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 29°C!
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 8:45 PM PKT
Now
30˚
9 PM
30˚
10 PM
29˚
11 PM
29˚
12 AM
28˚
1 AM
28˚
2 AM
27˚
3 AM
27˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
26˚
6 AM
25˚
7 AM
26˚
Details
Wind
10.83 kmh
Humidity
67%
Dew point
23˚c
Pressure
10 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
34˚
26˚
Thu
31˚
25˚
Fri
33˚
27˚
Sat
35˚
28˚
Sun
36˚
29˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.
UV Index
very high
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
