Lahore, Pakistan

30˚
Mostly Cloudy
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 29°C!
Later Today

As of 8:45 PM PKT
Now
30˚
9 PM
30˚
10 PM
29˚
11 PM
29˚
12 AM
28˚
1 AM
28˚
2 AM
27˚
3 AM
27˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
26˚
6 AM
25˚
7 AM
26˚

Details

Wind
10.83 kmh
Humidity
67%
Dew point
23˚c
Pressure
10 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
34˚
26˚
Thu
31˚
25˚
Fri
33˚
27˚
Sat
35˚
28˚
Sun
36˚
29˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

