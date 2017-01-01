Delhi, India

27˚
Mostly Cloudy
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 27°C!
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 9:18 PM IST
Now
27˚
10 PM
27˚
11 PM
27˚
12 AM
26˚
1 AM
26˚
2 AM
26˚
3 AM
25˚
4 AM
25˚
5 AM
25˚
6 AM
26˚
7 AM
26˚
8 AM
28˚

Details

Wind
14.16 kmh
Humidity
80%
Dew point
23˚c
Pressure
10.02 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
30˚
25˚
Thu
33˚
25˚
Fri
35˚
26˚
Sat
36˚
27˚
Sun
34˚
28˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

