Tehran, Iran

31˚
Partly Cloudy
Aloha! Tonight has partly cloudy skies & a low of 27°C.

Later Today

As of 8:17 PM +0430
Now
31˚
9 PM
30˚
10 PM
28˚
11 PM
27˚
12 AM
25˚
1 AM
25˚
2 AM
24˚
3 AM
23˚
4 AM
23˚
5 AM
22˚
6 AM
22˚
7 AM
21˚

Details

Wind
6.39 kmh
Humidity
26%
Dew point
9˚c
Pressure
10.06 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
34˚
26˚
Thu
26˚
21˚
Fri
27˚
18˚
Sat
33˚
21˚
Sun
35˚
23˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.

UV Index

extreme
Today
very high
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

