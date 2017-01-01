Home
Karachi, Pakistan
28˚
Mostly Cloudy
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 28°C! Gusty winds too.
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/
Later Today
As of 8:44 PM PKT
Now
28˚
9 PM
28˚
10 PM
28˚
11 PM
28˚
12 AM
27˚
1 AM
27˚
2 AM
27˚
3 AM
28˚
4 AM
28˚
5 AM
28˚
6 AM
27˚
7 AM
27˚
Details
Wind
29.45 kmh
Humidity
86%
Dew point
25˚c
Pressure
10.01 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
29˚
28˚
Thu
30˚
27˚
Fri
31˚
28˚
Sat
31˚
27˚
Sun
31˚
27˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY&WINDY
Who ya gonna call? The restaurant. You want to know how dim the lighting is.
UV Index
very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
