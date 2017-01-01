Karachi, Pakistan

28˚
Mostly Cloudy
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 28°C! Gusty winds too.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 8:44 PM PKT
Now
28˚
9 PM
28˚
10 PM
28˚
11 PM
28˚
12 AM
27˚
1 AM
27˚
2 AM
27˚
3 AM
28˚
4 AM
28˚
5 AM
28˚
6 AM
27˚
7 AM
27˚

Details

Wind
29.45 kmh
Humidity
86%
Dew point
25˚c
Pressure
10.01 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
29˚
28˚
Thu
30˚
27˚
Fri
31˚
28˚
Sat
31˚
27˚
Sun
31˚
27˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY&WINDY
Who ya gonna call? The restaurant. You want to know how dim the lighting is.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

