Dubai, United Arab Emirates

37˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 35°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Okay, yeah, we get it, sun, you're hot. Big deal. Know what else is hot? Yo mama. Boom!

Later Today

As of 7:46 PM +04
Now
38˚
8 PM
37˚
9 PM
36˚
10 PM
35˚
11 PM
35˚
12 AM
34˚
1 AM
34˚
2 AM
34˚
3 AM
34˚
4 AM
34˚
5 AM
33˚
6 AM
33˚

Details

Wind
9.87 kmh
Humidity
48%
Dew point
24˚c
Pressure
9.95 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
41˚
31˚
Thu
40˚
33˚
Fri
39˚
31˚
Sat
40˚
31˚
Sun
40˚
31˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.