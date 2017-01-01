Home
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
37˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 35°C tonight.
Okay, yeah, we get it, sun, you're hot. Big deal. Know what else is hot? Yo mama. Boom!
Later Today
As of 7:46 PM +04
Now
38˚
8 PM
37˚
9 PM
36˚
10 PM
35˚
11 PM
35˚
12 AM
34˚
1 AM
34˚
2 AM
34˚
3 AM
34˚
4 AM
34˚
5 AM
33˚
6 AM
33˚
Details
Wind
9.87 kmh
Humidity
48%
Dew point
24˚c
Pressure
9.95 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
41˚
31˚
Thu
40˚
33˚
Fri
39˚
31˚
Sat
40˚
31˚
Sun
40˚
31˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
