Chennai, India

30˚
Overcast
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's overcast with a low of 28°C!
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 9:02 PM IST
Now
30˚
10 PM
29˚
11 PM
28˚
12 AM
28˚
1 AM
28˚
2 AM
28˚
3 AM
28˚
4 AM
28˚
5 AM
27˚
6 AM
27˚
7 AM
28˚
8 AM
29˚

Details

Wind
9.03 kmh
Humidity
67%
Dew point
23˚c
Pressure
10.06 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
33˚
27˚
Thu
33˚
27˚
Fri
33˚
27˚
Sat
32˚
27˚
Sun
32˚
27˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.