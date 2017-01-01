Mumbai, India

26˚
Rain
Hey, boss. We've got drizzle with a low temp of 26°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 9:17 PM IST
Now
26˚
10 PM
26˚
11 PM
25˚
12 AM
25˚
1 AM
25˚
2 AM
25˚
3 AM
26˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
26˚
6 AM
26˚
7 AM
26˚
8 AM
26˚

Details

Wind
21.13 kmh
Humidity
89%
Dew point
24˚c
Pressure
10.08 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
29˚
25˚
Thu
28˚
25˚
Fri
28˚
25˚
Sat
28˚
25˚
Sun
28˚
26˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.