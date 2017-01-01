Athens, Greece

Moderate High Temperature Warning
35˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 27°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Later Today

As of 6:44 PM EEST
Now
36˚
7 PM
35˚
8 PM
32˚
9 PM
30˚
10 PM
29˚
11 PM
27˚
12 AM
26˚
1 AM
26˚
2 AM
26˚
3 AM
26˚
4 AM
26˚
5 AM
25˚

Details

Wind
11.65 kmh
Humidity
33%
Dew point
16˚c
Pressure
10.1 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
36˚
24˚
Thu
37˚
25˚
Fri
33˚
27˚
Sat
33˚
25˚
Sun
31˚
23˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

