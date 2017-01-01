Home
Baghdad, Iraq
43˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 38°C tonight. Expect gusty winds.
Okay, yeah, we get it, sun, you're hot. Big deal. Know what else is hot? Yo mama. Boom!
Later Today
As of 6:46 PM +03
Now
44˚
7 PM
43˚
8 PM
41˚
9 PM
40˚
10 PM
39˚
11 PM
38˚
12 AM
38˚
1 AM
37˚
2 AM
37˚
3 AM
36˚
4 AM
35˚
5 AM
33˚
Details
Wind
26.63 kmh
Humidity
10%
Dew point
4˚c
Pressure
9.96 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
45˚
34˚
Thu
45˚
33˚
Fri
46˚
30˚
Sat
47˚
33˚
Sun
48˚
36˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY&WINDY
Who ya gonna call? The restaurant. You want to know how dim the lighting is.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
