Cairo, Egypt

39˚
Dry
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 30°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Later Today

As of 5:46 PM EET
Now
41˚
6 PM
39˚
7 PM
37˚
8 PM
35˚
9 PM
33˚
10 PM
32˚
11 PM
30˚
12 AM
28˚
1 AM
26˚
2 AM
25˚
3 AM
23˚
4 AM
22˚

Details

Wind
21.07 kmh
Humidity
19%
Dew point
11˚c
Pressure
10.06 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
40˚
22˚
Thu
41˚
22˚
Fri
41˚
21˚
Sat
42˚
23˚
Sun
40˚
22˚

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

