Rome, Italy

Moderate High Temperature Warning
33˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 25°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 5:47 PM CEST
Now
34˚
6 PM
33˚
7 PM
33˚
8 PM
32˚
9 PM
30˚
10 PM
27˚
11 PM
25˚
12 AM
24˚
1 AM
24˚
2 AM
24˚
3 AM
23˚
4 AM
22˚

Details

Wind
11.41 kmh
Humidity
35%
Dew point
16˚c
Pressure
10.13 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
34˚
19˚
Thu
35˚
22˚
Fri
33˚
21˚
Sat
33˚
23˚
Sun
32˚
22˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.