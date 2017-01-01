Lagos, Nigeria

29˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 25°C tonight.
Forecast GIF
Ugh just realized I never hit send on that important email from this AM...and never typed it either. :/

Later Today

As of 4:46 PM WAT
Now
29˚
5 PM
28˚
6 PM
28˚
7 PM
27˚
8 PM
26˚
9 PM
26˚
10 PM
26˚
11 PM
25˚
12 AM
25˚
1 AM
25˚
2 AM
25˚
3 AM
25˚

Details

Wind
19.41 kmh
Humidity
67%
Dew point
22˚c
Pressure
10.13 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
29˚
23˚
Thu
28˚
25˚
Fri
28˚
24˚
Sat
28˚
24˚
Sun
27˚
25˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
high
Day After

