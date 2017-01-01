Home
Sign Up
/
Log In
Apps & Chat
Weather
About
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Sydney, Australia
10˚
Partly Cloudy
Today's forecast: clear skies with a high of 16°C & a low of 10°C.
Can't concentrate rn. Thinking about my lunch and if it knows how much it means to me.
Later Today
As of 1:46 AM AEST
Now
10˚
2 AM
10˚
3 AM
10˚
4 AM
10˚
5 AM
10˚
6 AM
11˚
7 AM
11˚
8 AM
12˚
9 AM
13˚
10 AM
13˚
11 AM
14˚
12 PM
15˚
Details
Wind
3.03 kmh
Humidity
87%
Dew point
8˚c
Pressure
10.3 pa
5 Day Forecast
Thu
17˚
9˚
Fri
20˚
10˚
Sat
17˚
9˚
Sun
16˚
6˚
Mon
18˚
8˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.
UV Index
low
Today
low
Tomorrow
low
Day After
Home
About
Sign Up
/
Log In
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
SMS Use Policy
Install
Chat
Connect
Install
iPhone
Android
Chat
Messenger
Kik
Slack
Viber
Poncho
About
Sign Up
/
Log In
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
SMS Use Policy
Connect
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
How to Install iMessage Sticker App
How to Use iMessage Stickers
How to Expand iOS Notifications
How to View Expanded Notifications on iPhone
© 2017 Poncho Inc.