Melbourne, Australia
8˚
Clear
We've got partly cloudy skies, a high of 13°C, and a low of 8°C today.
Can't concentrate rn. Thinking about my lunch and if it knows how much it means to me.
Later Today
As of 1:46 AM AEST
Now
8˚
2 AM
8˚
3 AM
8˚
4 AM
8˚
5 AM
8˚
6 AM
8˚
7 AM
8˚
8 AM
9˚
9 AM
9˚
10 AM
10˚
11 AM
11˚
12 PM
13˚
Details
Wind
16.9 kmh
Humidity
77%
Dew point
4˚c
Pressure
10.27 pa
5 Day Forecast
Thu
14˚
7˚
Fri
14˚
8˚
Sat
13˚
6˚
Sun
13˚
5˚
Mon
14˚
8˚
Bad hair day?
WINDY
Wear your hair in your face! Or tie it back.
UV Index
low
Today
low
Tomorrow
low
Day After
