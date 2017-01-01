Home
Montreal, Canada
19˚
Mostly Cloudy
G'day, mate. It's partly cloudy skies with a high of 24°C & a low of 19°C today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 11:44 AM EDT
Now
19˚
12 PM
19˚
1 PM
20˚
2 PM
22˚
3 PM
23˚
4 PM
24˚
5 PM
24˚
6 PM
23˚
7 PM
21˚
8 PM
20˚
9 PM
19˚
10 PM
18˚
Details
Wind
17.04 kmh
Humidity
53%
Dew point
9˚c
Pressure
10.18 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
24˚
17˚
Thu
21˚
13˚
Fri
24˚
13˚
Sat
25˚
16˚
Sun
27˚
18˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Let down your hair! It looks great today.
UV Index
high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
