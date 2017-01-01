Madrid, Spain

Severe High Temperature Warning and Moderate High Temperature Warning
38˚
Clear
Hey yo! We've got clear skies with a low temp of 33°C tonight.
Later Today

As of 5:47 PM CEST
Now
37˚
6 PM
38˚
7 PM
38˚
8 PM
37˚
9 PM
36˚
10 PM
35˚
11 PM
33˚
12 AM
31˚
1 AM
29˚
2 AM
27˚
3 AM
26˚
4 AM
24˚

Details

Wind
12.78 kmh
Humidity
14%
Dew point
5˚c
Pressure
10.16 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
38˚
20˚
Thu
40˚
22˚
Fri
40˚
23˚
Sat
39˚
21˚
Sun
37˚
18˚

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

