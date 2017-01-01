Home
Bronx, NY
87˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 90°F and a low of 83°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 11:39 AM EDT
Now
84˚
12 PM
87˚
1 PM
89˚
2 PM
90˚
3 PM
90˚
4 PM
90˚
5 PM
89˚
6 PM
86˚
7 PM
83˚
8 PM
80˚
9 PM
80˚
10 PM
79˚
Details
Wind
9.32 mph
Humidity
60%
Dew point
71˚f
Pressure
29.96 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
90˚
74˚
Thu
92˚
76˚
Fri
75˚
66˚
Sat
81˚
66˚
Sun
83˚
69˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.
UV Index
very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
