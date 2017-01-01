Brooklyn, NY

86˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 89°F and a low of 83°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 11:34 AM EDT
Now
84˚
12 PM
86˚
1 PM
88˚
2 PM
89˚
3 PM
89˚
4 PM
89˚
5 PM
88˚
6 PM
84˚
7 PM
83˚
8 PM
81˚
9 PM
80˚
10 PM
80˚

Details

Wind
10.05 mph
Humidity
61%
Dew point
71˚f
Pressure
29.97 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
89˚
75˚
Thu
91˚
76˚
Fri
75˚
68˚
Sat
81˚
68˚
Sun
82˚
69˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.