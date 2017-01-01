Philadelphia, PA

Excessive Heat Warning
90˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 93°F and a low of 87°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 11:34 AM EDT
Now
87˚
12 PM
90˚
1 PM
92˚
2 PM
93˚
3 PM
93˚
4 PM
92˚
5 PM
92˚
6 PM
91˚
7 PM
89˚
8 PM
88˚
9 PM
86˚
10 PM
85˚

Details

Wind
10.6 mph
Humidity
51%
Dew point
69˚f
Pressure
30 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
93˚
76˚
Thu
95˚
79˚
Fri
83˚
74˚
Sat
85˚
69˚
Sun
86˚
70˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
high
Day After

