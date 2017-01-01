Home
Washington, DC
89˚
Partly Cloudy
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 96°F and a low of 88°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 11:46 AM EDT
Now
88˚
12 PM
89˚
1 PM
90˚
2 PM
90˚
3 PM
92˚
4 PM
95˚
5 PM
96˚
6 PM
96˚
7 PM
94˚
8 PM
92˚
9 PM
90˚
10 PM
88˚
Details
Wind
8.08 mph
Humidity
51%
Dew point
69˚f
Pressure
30.05 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
97˚
74˚
Thu
96˚
80˚
Fri
92˚
77˚
Sat
85˚
73˚
Sun
87˚
71˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.
UV Index
very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
