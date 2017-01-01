Home
Toronto, Canada
25˚
Mostly Cloudy
Today's forecast: drizzle later with a high of 25°C & a low of 23°C.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 11:44 AM EDT
Now
24˚
12 PM
25˚
1 PM
25˚
2 PM
25˚
3 PM
25˚
4 PM
24˚
5 PM
24˚
6 PM
24˚
7 PM
23˚
8 PM
22˚
9 PM
22˚
10 PM
22˚
Details
Wind
6.78 kmh
Humidity
73%
Dew point
20˚c
Pressure
10.13 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
25˚
19˚
Thu
21˚
18˚
Fri
21˚
17˚
Sat
26˚
18˚
Sun
25˚
18˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.
UV Index
high
Today
moderate
Tomorrow
moderate
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
