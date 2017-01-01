Detroit, MI

Flood Watch
76˚
Overcast
Today's forecast: overcast with a high of 85°F & a low of 74°F.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 11:43 AM EDT
Now
74˚
12 PM
76˚
1 PM
78˚
2 PM
81˚
3 PM
80˚
4 PM
83˚
5 PM
84˚
6 PM
85˚
7 PM
84˚
8 PM
83˚
9 PM
81˚
10 PM
80˚

Details

Wind
10.33 mph
Humidity
86%
Dew point
72˚f
Pressure
29.92 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
85˚
72˚
Thu
81˚
73˚
Fri
80˚
67˚
Sat
81˚
65˚
Sun
78˚
67˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.