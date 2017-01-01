Home
Sign Up
/
Log In
Apps & Chat
Weather
About
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Cleveland, OH
81˚
Mostly Cloudy
G'day, mate. It's partly cloudy skies with a high of 88°F & a low of 79°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 11:43 AM EDT
Now
79˚
12 PM
81˚
1 PM
83˚
2 PM
84˚
3 PM
85˚
4 PM
86˚
5 PM
87˚
6 PM
88˚
7 PM
86˚
8 PM
84˚
9 PM
83˚
10 PM
81˚
Details
Wind
8.94 mph
Humidity
72%
Dew point
71˚f
Pressure
29.97 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
88˚
72˚
Thu
82˚
74˚
Fri
77˚
71˚
Sat
76˚
66˚
Sun
80˚
68˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.
UV Index
high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
Home
About
Sign Up
/
Log In
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
SMS Use Policy
Install
Chat
Connect
Install
iPhone
Android
Chat
Messenger
Kik
Slack
Viber
Poncho
About
Sign Up
/
Log In
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
SMS Use Policy
Connect
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
How to Install iMessage Sticker App
How to Use iMessage Stickers
How to Expand iOS Notifications
How to View Expanded Notifications on iPhone
© 2017 Poncho Inc.