Chicago, IL

Flash Flood Warning, Flood Warning, and Flood Advisory
80˚
Heavy Rain
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 88°F and a low of 80°F today.
Later Today

As of 10:37 AM CDT
Now
80˚
11 AM
82˚
12 PM
83˚
1 PM
85˚
2 PM
86˚
3 PM
87˚
4 PM
88˚
5 PM
88˚
6 PM
87˚
7 PM
86˚
8 PM
84˚
9 PM
83˚

Details

Wind
14.17 mph
Humidity
73%
Dew point
70˚f
Pressure
29.86 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
88˚
72˚
Thu
81˚
70˚
Fri
75˚
65˚
Sat
81˚
66˚
Sun
76˚
68˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
high
Day After

