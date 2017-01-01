Atlanta, GA

84˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 92°F and a low of 82°F today.
Forecast GIF
Later Today

As of 11:48 AM EDT
Now
82˚
12 PM
84˚
1 PM
87˚
2 PM
89˚
3 PM
90˚
4 PM
91˚
5 PM
92˚
6 PM
90˚
7 PM
87˚
8 PM
86˚
9 PM
84˚
10 PM
82˚

Details

Wind
2.92 mph
Humidity
68%
Dew point
73˚f
Pressure
30.15 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
92˚
72˚
Thu
92˚
78˚
Fri
92˚
79˚
Sat
89˚
77˚
Sun
86˚
73˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

