Birmingham, AL
85˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 90°F and a low of 83°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 10:46 AM CDT
Now
83˚
11 AM
85˚
12 PM
87˚
1 PM
88˚
2 PM
89˚
3 PM
90˚
4 PM
90˚
5 PM
90˚
6 PM
88˚
7 PM
87˚
8 PM
85˚
9 PM
83˚
Details
Wind
2.81 mph
Humidity
68%
Dew point
73˚f
Pressure
30.13 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
90˚
72˚
Thu
90˚
77˚
Fri
91˚
78˚
Sat
88˚
77˚
Sun
88˚
75˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.
UV Index
extreme
Today
very high
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
