Vancouver, Canada
17˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 23°C and a low of 16°C today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 8:46 AM PDT
Now
16˚
9 AM
17˚
10 AM
18˚
11 AM
19˚
12 PM
20˚
1 PM
20˚
2 PM
21˚
3 PM
21˚
4 PM
22˚
5 PM
22˚
6 PM
22˚
7 PM
21˚
Details
Wind
9.56 kmh
Humidity
66%
Dew point
10˚c
Pressure
10.16 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
23˚
14˚
Thu
21˚
15˚
Fri
23˚
14˚
Sat
22˚
14˚
Sun
20˚
13˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Maybe you were born with it. Maybe it's just a super great hair day!
UV Index
high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
