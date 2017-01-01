Home
Seattle, WA
61˚
Partly Cloudy
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 76°F and a low of 59°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 8:39 AM PDT
Now
59˚
9 AM
61˚
10 AM
63˚
11 AM
66˚
12 PM
68˚
1 PM
70˚
2 PM
72˚
3 PM
73˚
4 PM
75˚
5 PM
76˚
6 PM
76˚
7 PM
74˚
Details
Wind
3.44 mph
Humidity
70%
Dew point
51˚f
Pressure
30.04 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
76˚
55˚
Thu
74˚
57˚
Fri
77˚
55˚
Sat
76˚
55˚
Sun
73˚
56˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Clear skies and hair under control.
UV Index
high
Today
high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
