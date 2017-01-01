Memphis, TN

87˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 93°F and a low of 85°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 10:43 AM CDT
Now
85˚
11 AM
87˚
12 PM
89˚
1 PM
90˚
2 PM
92˚
3 PM
92˚
4 PM
93˚
5 PM
92˚
6 PM
91˚
7 PM
89˚
8 PM
88˚
9 PM
86˚

Details

Wind
6.63 mph
Humidity
67%
Dew point
75˚f
Pressure
30.07 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
93˚
76˚
Thu
92˚
78˚
Fri
91˚
77˚
Sat
85˚
74˚
Sun
89˚
74˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

extreme
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

