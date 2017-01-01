Home
Denver, CO
77˚
Mostly Cloudy
Today's forecast: drizzle later with a high of 79°F & a low of 67°F.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 9:47 AM MDT
Now
75˚
10 AM
77˚
11 AM
79˚
12 PM
78˚
1 PM
77˚
2 PM
74˚
3 PM
72˚
4 PM
71˚
5 PM
70˚
6 PM
68˚
7 PM
67˚
8 PM
67˚
Details
Wind
9.15 mph
Humidity
43%
Dew point
53˚f
Pressure
29.94 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
79˚
64˚
Thu
84˚
64˚
Fri
88˚
62˚
Sat
88˚
63˚
Sun
90˚
63˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Let down your hair! It looks great today.
UV Index
very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
