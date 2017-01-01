Home
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 92°F and a low of 77°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 9:45 AM MDT
Now
77˚
10 AM
80˚
11 AM
83˚
12 PM
85˚
1 PM
86˚
2 PM
87˚
3 PM
88˚
4 PM
90˚
5 PM
92˚
6 PM
92˚
7 PM
90˚
8 PM
86˚
Details
Wind
6.51 mph
Humidity
38%
Dew point
52˚f
Pressure
29.87 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
92˚
69˚
Thu
92˚
68˚
Fri
95˚
72˚
Sat
96˚
72˚
Sun
97˚
72˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
