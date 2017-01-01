Home
Sign Up
/
Log In
Apps & Chat
Weather
About
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Houston, TX
89˚
Light Rain
G'day, mate. It's partly cloudy skies with a high of 91°F & a low of 86°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 10:48 AM CDT
Now
87˚
11 AM
89˚
12 PM
91˚
1 PM
89˚
2 PM
89˚
3 PM
89˚
4 PM
89˚
5 PM
88˚
6 PM
88˚
7 PM
86˚
8 PM
85˚
9 PM
83˚
Details
Wind
4.83 mph
Humidity
63%
Dew point
75˚f
Pressure
30.04 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
91˚
76˚
Thu
90˚
79˚
Fri
89˚
79˚
Sat
92˚
78˚
Sun
90˚
76˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.
UV Index
extreme
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
Home
About
Sign Up
/
Log In
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
SMS Use Policy
Install
Chat
Connect
Install
iPhone
Android
Chat
Messenger
Kik
Slack
Viber
Poncho
About
Sign Up
/
Log In
FAQs
Jobs
Contact
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
SMS Use Policy
Connect
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
How to Install iMessage Sticker App
How to Use iMessage Stickers
How to Expand iOS Notifications
How to View Expanded Notifications on iPhone
© 2017 Poncho Inc.