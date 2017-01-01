Home
Dallas, TX
88˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 97°F and a low of 86°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 10:45 AM CDT
Now
86˚
11 AM
88˚
12 PM
90˚
1 PM
92˚
2 PM
94˚
3 PM
95˚
4 PM
96˚
5 PM
97˚
6 PM
96˚
7 PM
94˚
8 PM
92˚
9 PM
90˚
Details
Wind
9.16 mph
Humidity
59%
Dew point
72˚f
Pressure
30.01 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
97˚
77˚
Thu
97˚
79˚
Fri
97˚
80˚
Sat
94˚
81˚
Sun
89˚
79˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
