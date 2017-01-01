Austin, TX

87˚
Partly Cloudy
G'day, mate. It's partly cloudy skies with a high of 94°F & a low of 84°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 10:45 AM CDT
Now
84˚
11 AM
87˚
12 PM
89˚
1 PM
91˚
2 PM
93˚
3 PM
93˚
4 PM
94˚
5 PM
94˚
6 PM
93˚
7 PM
92˚
8 PM
90˚
9 PM
88˚

Details

Wind
9.3 mph
Humidity
61%
Dew point
72˚f
Pressure
30.02 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
94˚
75˚
Thu
95˚
78˚
Fri
97˚
77˚
Sat
96˚
79˚
Sun
92˚
75˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.